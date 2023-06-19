Unlock’s former deputy CEO Julie Harmsworth receives an OBE

We’re delighted by the news that Unlock’s former Deputy CEO (and previous co-director) Julie Harmsworth has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Prior to retirement in 2022 Julie brought her leadership, dedication and expertise to Unlock for more than two decades. There is no doubt that as a direct result of her tireless efforts, the situation for people with criminal records is fairer and more hopeful than it was twenty years ago.

Julie didn’t choose her career out of a desire for honours and applause, but we are so pleased to see her hard work recognised in this way.

Jo Easton, Acting CEO of Unlock, said: “We are all thrilled at Unlock that Julie has been celebrated for the amazing work she did for Unlock. For over 20 years she was one of the driving forces behind Unlock as we developed the support and advice we provide for people with criminal records. Every day we hear stories about how vital this service is, and we are forever grateful to Julie for dedicating her time to Unlock.”