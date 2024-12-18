 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Unlock helpline Christmas closure dates

The helpline will be taking a break over Christmas

Over the festive period our busy helpline team will be taking a well deserved break, closing at 4.45pm on Friday 20 December. The helpline will be back up and running on 30-31 December but will close on New Year’s Day.

Over the break our online information and advice is always here to support you.

  • If you’re thinking about a new job in January, our disclosure calculator can help you work out what you need to disclose.
  • Think you’ve been mistreated by an employer? Check out our Take Action Toolkit

Explore our information and advice

From all of us at Unlock, wishing you a happy and peaceful festive season.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12.5 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now