 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Creating connections: share your views

Help to shape the support we provide to people with criminal records

Topics

At Unlock we are committed to continually improving the information, advice and support we provide to people with criminal records – including the support we provide through our online channels. As part of this commitment, we regularly carry out user research to ensure our digital platforms are meeting the needs of the people who use them.

If you have a criminal record, or use Unlock’s website to support a friend or family member, we’d love to hear your views on the subject of connecting with others. We know that life with a criminal record can feel isolating and lonely at times, and that hearing from others with similar experiences can be helpful. We’re interested in how Unlock’s online platforms can provide a space for people to create those connections and find support, inspiration and hope for the future.

As the first step in this research we’ve created a short survey – it should only take around five minutes to complete.

As well as some questions about our online platforms and your thoughts about creating connections with others, there are some questions about you. These are included to help us ensure that our support reaches a diverse range of people, but if you’d rather not answer them you can answer ‘prefer not to say’ at any time. All your answers will be anonymous, unless you choose to provide us with your contact details to take part in follow-up research.

Your views and feedback are vital to the development of our information and support, so please do make yourself heard.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Head of Advice, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Head of Advice

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people in England and Wales who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now