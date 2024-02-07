Creating connections: share your views

At Unlock we are committed to continually improving the information, advice and support we provide to people with criminal records – including the support we provide through our online channels. As part of this commitment, we regularly carry out user research to ensure our digital platforms are meeting the needs of the people who use them.

If you have a criminal record, or use Unlock’s website to support a friend or family member, we’d love to hear your views on the subject of connecting with others. We know that life with a criminal record can feel isolating and lonely at times, and that hearing from others with similar experiences can be helpful. We’re interested in how Unlock’s online platforms can provide a space for people to create those connections and find support, inspiration and hope for the future.

As the first step in this research we’ve created a short survey – it should only take around five minutes to complete.

As well as some questions about our online platforms and your thoughts about creating connections with others, there are some questions about you. These are included to help us ensure that our support reaches a diverse range of people, but if you’d rather not answer them you can answer ‘prefer not to say’ at any time. All your answers will be anonymous, unless you choose to provide us with your contact details to take part in follow-up research.

Your views and feedback are vital to the development of our information and support, so please do make yourself heard.