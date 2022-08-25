Court delays are unfairly keeping young people anchored to their past

The courts have been under severe strain for years, with a growing backlog of cases even before the pandemic. As well as prolonging an already distressing process for victims and defendants, these delays also impact criminal records. Children who come into contact with the justice system are having to wait so long for their case to get to court, that they turn 18 before they are convicted. This means they can be subject to adult spending periods – for offences they committed as children.
The system supposedly recognises that young people deserve a fair chance to put mistakes made in childhood behind them – which is why spending periods for convictions received under 18 are shorter. But the current court backlog means that too many young people are denied this chance, because of delays they can’t control. With criminal barristers using their right to strike, this situation will only get worse.
We need a properly funded justice system that allows anyone who finds themselves on the wrong side of the law to access a legal representative – who is properly paid for the vital work they do. We need urgent investment to reduce the court backlog, and we need to change the law so that anyone who is under 18 when they commit an offence is subject to the criminal record disclosure process for children not adults.
Fixing these urgent, immediate problems is just the start. We are calling for wider reform of the system, and the creation of a completely distinct approach to criminal records received as a child. The law must take account of age and maturity and allow young people to move on from mistakes made in childhood – rather than holding them back at what is a crucial stage in their lives.
Has this issue affected you?
If you (or a family member) were under 18 when you committed an offence, but weren’t convicted until after you turned 18, we want to hear from you.
Email policy@unlock.org.uk with the subject line ‘court delays’ and tell us:
- What your offence and sentence were
- How long you have had to disclose your conviction for
- What impact this has had on your life
Anything you share with us will be treated confidentially and won’t be shared without your permission.
Learn more about this topic
- Court delays are unfairly keeping young people anchored to their past
- Introducing Dr Jo Easton: Unlock’s new Director of policy and advocacy
- Call for participants: university applications
- Criminal injuries compensation – make your voice heard now
- Civil death, civic dignity: exploring dis/enfranchisement through art
Most popular articles from Unlock
- Welcome to the new Unlock website
- Does a member of your family have a criminal record? Want to know how this will affect you?
- How do you answer this – “Have you ever been dismissed or subject to disciplinary action?’”
- Monthly update – December 2016
- Working in the healthcare sector with a criminal record
CommentsAdd Comment