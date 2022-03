As from 6 April 2022 the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) will be reducing the cost of all criminal record checks.

Level of DBS check Current New Basic £23 £18 Standard £23 £18 Enhanced £40 £38 Enhanced and barring £40 £38

Standard, enhanced and enhanced with barring list checks for volunteer applications will remain free of charge.

The fee for the Update Service will remain at £13 per annum.