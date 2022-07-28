 Skip to main content
For people with criminal records
For people with criminal records

Our mission is to support & advocate for people with criminal records to be able to move on positively in their lives. Find out more

Criminal injuries compensation – make your voice heard now

There's just one week left to respond to the government consultation

Topics

When someone is the victim of a serious crime – like sexual assault or serious violence – the impact can last for years or even a lifetime. In recognition of this, the government allows victims to apply for Criminal Injuries Compensation, which is paid according to a tariff of injuries.

However, since 2012 a rule has been in place which automatically prevents many people with unspent convictions from accessing compensation. There is no discretion in the scheme to distinguish between someone who sustains an injury while committing a crime themselves, and someone whose own conviction is completely unrelated to what they have suffered. Find out more about how the scheme works.

Last year a brave woman called Kim Mitchell successfully took the government to court about this rule, with the High Court ruling that the government must carry out a public consultation on the issue. Kim’s story demonstrates the clear injustice of the rule; having survived childhood sexual abuse and finally seen the perpetrator brought to justice years later, she was denied compensation for the years of trauma she had suffered – because she had an unspent conviction for a minor public order offence.

What you can do

If you agree with us that this rule (called the ‘exclusionary rule’) is unjust, please respond to the government consultation by 5 August. To help you, we’ve put together some key points you may want to include – but please write your response in your own words. If you’ve been personally affected by the exclusionary rule, we encourage you to include how the experience has impacted you.

Read our guidance and respond.

It’s crucial that we send a clear message to the government that the public believes in fairness, justice and support for all victims – not just those who have never found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Comments

Add Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Learn more about this topic

Most popular articles from Unlock

Photo of Helpline lead, Debbie Sadler
Debbie Sadler
Helpline lead

Do you need help & support with an issue you’re facing?

We provide support and advice for people who need guidance with either their own, or someone else’s, criminal record.

Please use the search box to start typing your issue. If you cannot find an answer to your problem then you’ll be given options to contact us directly.

Find out more about the helpline

Popular advice

We want to make sure that our website is as helpful as possible.

Letting us know if you easily found what you were looking for or not enables us to continue to improve our service for you and others.

Was it easy to find what you were looking for?

Thank you for your feedback.

12 million people have criminal records in the UK. We need your help to help them.

Help support us now

We use limited cookies

We use cookies where necessary to allow us to understand how people interact with our website and content, so that we can continue to improve our service.

We only ever receive anonymous information, and cannot track you across other websites. Find out more

Are you OK with cookies?

More Options

Choose which cookies to allow

Analytics

Confirm your choices