Announcing our new CEO

We are delighted to announce today that Paula Harriott will become Unlock’s new chief executive on 19 August.
Paula joins Unlock after holding the role of Head of Prisoner Involvement at the Prison Reform Trust since 2017. As a nationally known lived experience leader, with previous senior roles at User Voice and Revolving Doors Agency, her work has always been centred in principles of equity, inclusion, diversity and removal of stigma.
Paula is thrilled to be part of Unlock:
“I look forward to building on its success to date in identifying and removing the challenges faced by those with criminal records.
With 12 million people potentially affected by the stigma of a criminal record, Unlock has much left to do in campaigning for fair chances for all those impacted.
As a lived experience leader my appointment is especially poignant as I remember seeking advice from the Unlock team in my early years of release from prison.”
Unlock’s Chair, Faye Goldman said: “The board of trustees and I are delighted to appoint Paula as Unlock’s new CEO. With both her personal experience and history of delivering change in the criminal justice sector, she brings a huge amount of passion, knowledge and vision to the role.”
There will be a handover period with Unlock’s joint interim CEOs, Justina Forristal and Jo Easton, to support a smooth transition.
Jo Easton will return to her substantive post as Unlock’s Director of Policy and Advocacy.
