Announcing our new CEO

We are delighted to announce today that Paula Harriott will become Unlock’s new chief executive on 19 August.

Paula joins Unlock after holding the role of Head of Prisoner Involvement at the Prison Reform Trust since 2017. As a nationally known lived experience leader, with previous senior roles at User Voice and Revolving Doors Agency, her work has always been centred in principles of equity, inclusion, diversity and removal of stigma.

Paula is thrilled to be part of Unlock: